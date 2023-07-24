Betty B. Stowell, 95, of Sun Prairie passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Skaalen House in Stoughton. She was born in South Dakota on July 31, 1927 to John and Rose (Gard) Marking. Betty married Leland Stowell on October 2, 1944 in Madison.
Mom’s main focus in early years was making a home for her family. Later she worked at the Governor’s mansion for over 20 years. She also worked for the Wisconsin Cheeseman and Herrmann’s Supper Club.
She was survived by her 6 children; Don (Nikki) Stowell, Dave (Mary) Stowell and Dan Stowell, Barb Koch, Kim (Steve) Kearney and Terri (Andy) Miller; 23 Grandchildren; 45 Great-grandchildren; 8 Great-great grandchildren; a sister, Devona Brown; two brothers, Robert (Charlotte) Marking and Larry (Marie) Marking; and her best friend Tech Breunig.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Leland; daughters Carol Grant and Patricia Stowell; son in-law Dave Koch; granddaughter Stephanie Wake; and 7 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Father Michael Johnson presiding. A visitation will be held at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Cottage Grove.
The family would like to thank Skaalen House and Agrace for their care and compassion.
