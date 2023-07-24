Betty B. Stowell

Betty B. Stowell, 95, of Sun Prairie passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Skaalen House in Stoughton. She was born in South Dakota on July 31, 1927 to John and Rose (Gard) Marking. Betty married Leland Stowell on October 2, 1944 in Madison.

Mom’s main focus in early years was making a home for her family. Later she worked at the Governor’s mansion for over 20 years. She also worked for the Wisconsin Cheeseman and Herrmann’s Supper Club.