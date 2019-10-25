BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

WATCH LIVE: Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Obituaries

Betty Ann Brown

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 08:15 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:15 AM CDT

MIDDLETON - Betty Ann Brown, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, with Fr. Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars