Betty Ann Andro

Madison - Betty Ann (Peterson) Andro, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018. She was born on September 27, 1936 in Dodgeville, WI the daughter of Clarence Samuel Peterson and Hilda (Olson) Peterson Pelanek.



Betty retired from a career as the Medical Staff Coordinator for Methodist Hospital (Meriter) and was the first President of the Wisconsin Association of Medical Staff Services. She was a compassionate, selfless humanitarian. Betty enjoyed music and the arts and sang in Bethel's Victory Choir.



She is survived by three daughters, Michelle (Patrick) Reed of Virginia Beach, VA., Christine Keyes (Gabriel Sparrow) of Sun Prairie and Karen Andro of Madison; three grandchildren, Nicole Minehart, Michael and Grace Reed; two great-grandchildren, Christa and Chance Minehart; four sisters, Mary Ellen Ladd of Dodgeville, Gloria (John) Trevorrow of Mission, TX, Dianne (Dan) Mingione of Dodgeville and Sonja (Ronald) Chamberlain of Anoka, MN, and sister-in-law Patsy Peterson of Rio several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Steven; and brothers Ronnie Peterson and Robert Peterson.



A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Avenue in Middleton, WI. A lite lunch will follow. Betty will be laid to rest at Otter Creek Lutheran Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Agrace HospiceCare.



Please share your memories.



Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705

(608) 238-8406