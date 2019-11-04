Betty A. Nowakowski, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Betty was born on July 20, 1934 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Otto and Hedwig (Schmidt) Yaeggi. She married Dennis Nowakowski on November, 28, 1953. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2011.

Betty loved staying busy with friends and family. Her house was located in the center of town where family members would always be dropping in to visit, enjoy a snack, play a game, or help with her on-going puzzles. Every fall she would host a large family weekend in the Wisconsin Dells. She loved going to casinos and playing card games with close friends. She especially loved baking special treats for her family, then making her rounds delivering them to their homes.

Betty is survived by her children, Ron (Karen) Nowakowski, Pam (Dave) Mack, Kim (Loren) Jacobson, Randy (Teri) Nowakowski, Kelly (Brian) Pattermann and Peggy (Jim) Brandenburg; grandchildren, Erin (Andy) Nelson, Heather (Keith) Moritz, Brandon (Rachel) Pattermann, Brittany (Paul) Foltz, Austin, Cody and Daniel Jacobson and Olivia, Sawyer and Emerson Brandenburg.

She is also survived by great grandchildren, Alyssa, Annabelle and Emily Nelson, Vaida, Walter and Faber Moritz, Trinity, Trista, Charlie and Oliver Pattermann, Stella, Holland, Saul and Haven Foltz; sister, Theresa Janes; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Yaeggi and Joann Yaeggi; a special niece, Lou Stark Schwemmer and many other nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ida, Robert, Tom, Mary Jane, Raymond, Oscar, Joe, Norbert and Clara.

The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care for making her comfortable during her last several days of life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.

Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and from 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church until time of service.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com