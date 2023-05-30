Betty A Collette

Betty Ann (nee Luke) Phillips Collett age 81 passed peacefully with family by her side at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

Betty was born on June 26, 1941 to William and Clara (Barr) Luke as a twin. Her twin died at birth.  Betty married Noble Phillips Jr. on December 26, 1958 and to this union seven children were born.  They were later divorced and Betty married Frank Collett in December 1984.  They spent many years together camping with friends and enjoying life.  After Frank passed, Betty spent her with time with family and friends having cookouts, playing cards, telling jokes, putting puzzles together, playing dice and many other games.