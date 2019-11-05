Bettie Jane Martin

Bettie J. Martin, age 62, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 1, 2019.

She was born in Stoughton on September 15, 1957.

In 1963 at the age of six, Bettie attended Kiddie Camp school in Madison. She was chosen to be "Little Miss Madison Area Girl" representing Madison Area retarded children. During this campaign she spoke with Senator Edward Kenney at a press conference and gave him her artwork. Senator Kennedy was here to dedicate Kennedy Laboratories for research. Bettie Jane graduated from St. Coletta School in Jefferson. She worked at the MARC Center in Stoughton most of her adult life.

Bettie Jane is survived by her sister, Susan Martin; and brother, Carlos Martin III. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton, with Rev. Sara Rabe officiating.

Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place in Wheeler Prairie Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 9:00 AM until the time of services Friday at church

Memorials may be made to MARC Stoughton, 932 N. Page Street, Stoughton, WI, 53589.

Please share your memories of Bettie by posting Tributes.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244