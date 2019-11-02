Stoughton- Beth Lene Suddeth, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home. She was born in Madison on May 26, 1957, the daughter of Marvin and Eunice Anderson.

Beth graduated from Monona Grove H.S. in 1975. She enjoyed interior decorating, cleaning and organizing, shopping, traveling, and outings to Ho Chunk with her friends. Beth was a long time member of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her devoted children and lights of her life, Sami and Brandon; mother, Eunice; siblings, Bonnee (Pete) Nelson, Robin (Sami) Khalaf, Keith (Tammy), and Ken; and many extended relatives and friends. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Marvin; and brothers, Steven and Kevin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with Rev. Eric Bakken officiating. Burial will follow in West Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of services Tuesday at church. Memorials may be made to the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.