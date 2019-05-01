Beryl "PETE" K. Pullen

Beloved and Respected, Beryl K. “PETE” Pullen peacefully passed away at the age of 86 years, 3 days on April 29th 2019 at home after a battle with cancer. He was born April 26, 1933 at home in Lodi, WI to Earl and Marjorie (Smith) Pullen.

At the age of 17, He started his Military Career. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School. He was in the regular army for 3 years and then proudly served in the Army National Guard for the next 30 years. He was proud of his involvement and of our ancestors history of serving our country.

Pete worked for many companies including, Wolf Kubly, Gisholt, and retired from Oscar Mayer. He loved Branson, MO where he and Mom spent 6 months of the year when they were able to travel. He loved Country music and enjoyed meeting friends and performers at the shows. He loved to travel the world, especially to Mom’s family in Germany. Garage sales and thrift stores were a favorite past time. He was an avid reader, collector of everything, life-long Green Bay Packer Backer, lover of music and knowledgeable about all things. He loved to share the history of the United States and our ancestors.

He was a member of American Legion Post 481, where he served as a Past Commander, as well as other positions, the 40 & 8 Voyageur 683, Parkside Presbyterian and Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 623. He was the Past Commander for the Dane County Council of the American Legion. He was proud to belong to the Red Arrow.

While stationed in Germany, He met and married Kathe’ Brandenstein. He brought his most treasured souvenir home to Sauk Prairie, WI to live and love before moving to Deforest. He leaves behind his loving Daughter Christina Schaefer and her Children, Sara (William) and Keith, His sons, Mark (Helen), and their children, Jordan (Chelsea), Marcus, Jack, Sierra (Ryan) and Kayla, Eric and his children Crystal (Daniel) and Nikki, and Karl’s (Romni) children Heidi, Levi, and Allison, Richard (Sammi) and Dani Jo Skaife. He was especially close to his Great Granddaughter Alayna and her grandmother Lisa Pullen.

He is further survived by his Sisters, Bethel Longo and Patricia Boettcher and their children and Grandchildren. He survived by his “adopted Children” and extended families. Dad was able to strike a conversation with anyone about anything. Our thanks to the Nurses and Aids at SMM Health and his Doctors, especially his favorite and loving nurse Jamie.

He was proceeded in death by his Parents, loving Wife Kathe, Son Karl, brother in laws Leon and Joseph as well as many Friends, relatives and extended family. He leaves behind our broken hearts, we were so lucky to have him in our lives.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Ret. Rev. Calvin P. Harfst officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of service a on Saturday at the funeral Home.

