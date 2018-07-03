Bertha (Montez) Villarreal

MADISON- Bertha Villarreal, age 88, passed away after a long battle with dementia on June 28, 2018. She was born in Victoria, Texas on October 26, 1929, the daughter of Esteban and Celia (Saenz) Montez. Bertha married Abel Villarreal on December 28, 1948 and they moved to Madison in 1969.

Bertha worked for Graber Industries before doing adult foster care for the State of Wisconsin. She was very involved in the community as an interpreter and volunteer.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Villarreal, Rosemary Villarreal and Theresa (Jerry) Small; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her siblings, Arthur (Maria) and Mary Alice; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Abel Sr., in 1998; her sons, Abel Jr. and Anselmo “Sam”; and her brothers, Max and Gilbert Montez.

A private family celebration will be held in Texas at a later date.

Bertha’s family would like to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care.

