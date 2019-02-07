Bertha "Bert" Syrja

MADISON – Bertha A. Syrja, age 96, reunited with her husband, Jacob, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Bert was born on May 9, 1922 in Spooner, WI to John and Anna Ostrom. She graduated from Minong High School and later moved to Madison. She married Jacob Syrja in May 29, 1949 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong, WI. Bert was a special education teacher’s aide in the Madison Public Schools for over 20 years. She started the first special education Sunday school and Confirmation class at Lakeview Lutheran that was open to all. Bert was grandma to everyone and she will be greatly missed.

Bert is survived by her children, Jacquelyn (James) Syrja-Wendorf and John; grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Earnie (Pat) Ostrom. She is preceded in death by her husband; and siblings, Earl Ostrom and Adaline Link.

A Memorial service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, with Pastor Dean Kirst. A visitation will be held from NOON until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

