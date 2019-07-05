Berniece Graber

Dodgeville - Berniece C. Eggers Holmes Graber passed away July 5, 2019, at Upland Hills Health Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville, WI. She was born on October 9, 1929, in Injun Creek, WI, to Caroline Ginter and John Eggers.

She married Reuben Holmes on October 13, 1953, and they were blessed with four children. They made their life in Cobb, WI, making wonderful memories doing "ragamuffins", tobogganing, and camping at Castle Rock until Reuben's death in 1983.

On May 30, 1986, she married George "Pep" Graber, and they had 24 wonderful years together until George's death in 2010.

Berniece loved spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed dancing and numerous card parties. She never turned down a game of Euchre or a Korbel & 7. Berniece was proud to be a Lands' End employee. Later in life, she loved volunteering and visiting nursing homes and spending time on her and Pep's farm. She always tried to see her extended Eggers family as much as possible as they meant so much to her.

Berniece is survived by three children: Steve (Bonnie) Holmes and Kathy (Brian) Lundell of Dodgeville, and Greg "Buck" (Tina) Holmes of Steamboat Springs, CO, and grandkids: Stephanie (Curt) Weier, Makayla & Kylie; Brooke (Brent) Running, Nicholas & Elle; Chanee (Aaron) Boehnen, Stella & Solice; Kasie (Tom) Williams, Amelia; Jacque (Tim Koyen), Jenny, and Dawson Holmes; Leslie (Jamie) Boyle, Tatum & Colin; and Shawn Allbaugh. Berniece is further survived by her son-in-law Steve Allbaugh, and three stepchildren: Jeffrey and Mark Graber and Gail (Jerry) Schaefer, and step-grandkids: Chad Schaefer; Reeannon and Rachel Graber; and Gabby Graber. Berniece is also survived by Pep's and Reuben's families including numerous nieces and nephews.

Berniece was the last surviving member of the John and Caroline Eggers family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her daughter Karen Allbaugh, stepsons Larry and Mike Graber, and step grandson Jeremy Schaefer, her siblings and their spouses, Arthur and Clara Eggers, Anastasia and Leo Leibfried, Ralph and Bernadette Eggers, Raymond and Catherine Eggers, Arnold and Blanche Eggers, Marion and Harold Eggers, Jermane and Robert Pink, and Gladys Eggers who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville where at rosary service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Upland Hills Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Berniece's family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Crestridge Memory Care, Upland Hills Health Nursing & Rehab Center, and Upland Hills Hospice for their excellent care and support. We wish to thank all the wonderful people who enriched Mom's life throughout the years with your friendship. Berniece was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

