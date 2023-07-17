Bernice M. Hamilton

VERONA, Wis. -- Bernice M. Hamilton, age 95, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was born on September 11, 1927, to Fred H. Klassy and Emma (Hammerly) Klassy on their family farm outside of New Glarus, Wisconsin. Bernice was the youngest of five children. She attended Ross School in a rural, one room school house. Years later when she was married with children, she attended MATC and Upper Iowa University in Madison.

As a young woman she lived with her widowed mother and was employed at the Swiss Embroidery Factory in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She and her mother also cared for her maternal grandmother through a long illness. After WWII she met her future husband, Don Hamilton, at a dance. They were married on March 20, 1946, and danced through 65 years of marriage together until Don’s death on July 12, 2011.

