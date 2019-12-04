MADISON - Bernice Lampe, the youngest of eight, devoted mother, wife and friend passed away on a rainy, overcast, Saturday November 30th, 2019 at 8.33pm after a brief illness.

She was born May 2nd, 1931 in Mequon to Paul and Hattie Gierach.

Bernie was a country girl who grew up on a farm near Merrill Wisconsin until her Mother moved the family from the farm to Madison after the untimely passing of her Dad. Bernie went on to graduate from Madison East High School in 1948 and become a Dental Technician. She caught the eye of another East Graduate upon his return from service in Europe.

Dick and Bernie soon married. Their 50 year union produced three sons: Rich (Nancy Schlimgen) Don (Diane) and Dan; eight grandchildren: Pat Benish (Natalie), Richie Lampe (Mallory), Theresa Piquette (Greg), David Lampe (Hannah), Eric Lampe (Bonnie), Geoffrey Lampe, Luke and Brittany Lampe and twin great grandsons: Brock and Rocky Benish.

Bernie loved the outdoors, plants and animals. Until very late in life she always had another companion besides Dick in the form of a four-legged, fur-covered, canine. She could be found many mornings and afternoons walking one of her mutts at Warner Park. Upon her move to Tennyson she relished the visits from the therapy dogs.

Throughout her life she attended multiple sporting events from her husband's fast pitch softball to her son's and grandson's football and hockey endeavors across the country. Bernie also enjoyed travel with family. She especially liked the crisp cool beauty of the mountains of Alaska and Montana and the warm sunshine on the beaches of Florida.

Bernie was part of the Church family and Women's Guild at St Paul's Lutheran for over 67 years. She volunteered countless hours to the Northside Food Pantry and the Bethesda Thrift Store. She used her passion for sewing to make hundreds of quilts for those less fortunate.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband Dick, parents Paul and Hattie, step-Dad Henry Miller, brothers: Clarence, Harold, Elroy, Butch, Werner, Willie and sister, Lucille Evans.

Thanks to the staff and friends at Tennyson Independent Living for helping to create a "home " for her the last year and to the caring compassionate staff of Agrace Hospice who made her last days comfortable.

Bernie donated her body to the UW Medical School to assist in the teaching of those devoting their lives to the medical profession.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St Paul Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

