Bernice Kreisler

MADISON - Bernice Kreisler, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Cambridge, Wis., the daughter, one of seven siblings of Berger and Ella (Netland) Televik. Bernice grew up on an 80-acre farm where she spent many summers planting and harvesting tobacco. Farming cultivated a strong work ethic in Bernice.

Bernice graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. She married Donald Hammen on Dec. 23, 1956, in Madison. She married her second husband, Bill Kreisler, in 1984. Bernice worked as an administrator for the State of Wisconsin until her retirement in 1989.