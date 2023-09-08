MADISON - Bernice Kreisler, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Cambridge, Wis., the daughter, one of seven siblings of Berger and Ella (Netland) Televik. Bernice grew up on an 80-acre farm where she spent many summers planting and harvesting tobacco. Farming cultivated a strong work ethic in Bernice.
Bernice graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. She married Donald Hammen on Dec. 23, 1956, in Madison. She married her second husband, Bill Kreisler, in 1984. Bernice worked as an administrator for the State of Wisconsin until her retirement in 1989.
Bernice and her sister, Emma, were best friends and they loved watching their cousin race NASCAR events together. She loved the Green Bay Packers, knitting, crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, gardening, and collecting trolls. Bernice enjoyed playing cards with her card club group and bowling over the years. She enjoyed traveling to Norway with her sisters and niece in 1993 to visit relatives, to Austria, Switzerland, and climbing a mountain in Germany, and other destinations later in life. She also loved ballroom dancing, reading and roses.
Bernice is survived by her sons, James Hammen, Michael Hammen, Donald (Adrienne Morgan) Hammen and Doug (Stacey) Hammen and his family; stepson, Michael; grandchildren, Taylor (Joseph) Davis and Morgan (Petra) Hammen; great-grandchildren, JJ Davis, Malia Davis, Elisse Hammen and Madeleine Hammen; sister, Sue Hepp; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Berger and Ella; first husband, Donald Hammen; second husband, Bill Kreisler; brothers, Raynard (Helen) and Kenneth; and sisters, Emma (Bill), Mildred (Clinton), and Mary (Richard); stepsons, Bob and Freddy; and stepdaughters, Mildred, Sandra and Carol.
A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Rd W, Cottage Grove, at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Memorials may be gifted in Bernice’s name to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
