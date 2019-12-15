MADISON - Bernice Irene Hellem, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of John and Alma (Homburg) Homburg. Bernice married Milford Hellem on Nov. 24, 1976.

Bernice loved watching Nancy Grace, the Home Shopping Network and QVC. She also enjoyed reading, especially James Patterson murder mysteries. Bernice was known for having a sweet tooth and she enjoyed going out for ice cream; she loved to eat. She enjoyed her weekly visits to the salon to get her hair done and loved animals, especially cats and dogs.

Bernice is survived by daughter, Debra Jean Beckwith (Jim Schmiechen); son, Terry Fredenberg; granddaughter, Kelly (Randy) Geers; great-grandson, Ian Ortiz (Lauren Lopez); great-great-grandson, Rowan and Ryder Ortiz; brother and sister-in-law, Gene (Rita) Fredenberg; and sister-in-law, Muriel Homburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milford; sister, Gladys (William) Clark; and brother Orville Homburg.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Burial will be held at Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.