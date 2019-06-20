Bernice "Bunny" A. Vind

McFarland / Deerfield - Bernice "Bunny" Antonia Vind, age 93 1/2, passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Madison.

She was born on December 10, 1925 in Tomahawk, the daughter of Olin and Antonia (Nibler) Roth. She married Steven G. Vind II on July 28, 1946 in Madison.

Bunny raised her 5 sons and participated in their many activities. She then worked as a care companion for the elderly for over 20 years. Family time was very important to Bunny. She especially enjoyed time spent at Granny's cabin in Tomahawk, Mother's Day picnics at Governor Dodge State Park, family cookouts, delivering May Day baskets, and playing cards with her brother and sisters. Bunny was a special person and will be missed greatly.

Bunny is survived by her sons Steve (Bette), Ken (Linda), David (Deloras), Gary (Lori), and Bruce; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; siblings Jacki, Doris, Terri and Tom; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Steven, siblings Pat, BJ, Lynn and Jim.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday July 1, 2019 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S Main St. Deerfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Monday. Burial will follow a luncheon at Lower McFarland Cemetery, McFarland.

Memorials may be made to VFW Day Auxiliary Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison 53716, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

