Bernice "Bea" (Olderr) Bitney

Bernice "Bea" Bitney, age 99, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Cottages in Madison.

She was born on December 3, 1920 in Minnesota. Bea married Louis Bitney in 1965. They lived in California for 30 years before moving to Wisconsin. Bea and Lou enjoyed sailing and traveling. She was artistic and enjoyed sketching, sewing and needlepoint. Bea and her sister-in-law, Joanne shared a special bond through their Norwegian heritage.

Bea is survived by her brothers-in-law, Gerald and Kenneth Bitney; sisters-in-law, Joanne Drew, Kay Flack and Lucy Bitney and nephew, Frank Olderr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staffs at The Cottages and Heartland Hospice.