Bernhardt "Ben,Benny,Bernie" T. Goebler

MT. VERNON/VERONA - His famous smile is now in heaven as he dances again with his beloved Darleen. Bernhardt T. "Ben, Benny, Bernie" Goebler passed away peacefully at the New Glarus Home on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1926, at home, to parents Ernest and Lena (Garber) Goebler. He lived there until 1938 when the family moved to Mt. Vernon.

Benny met the love of his life, Darleen Trainor, at a dance in Black Earth. They were married on June 30, 1951. They then ran the little grocery store in Mt. Vernon. He loved to talk about being a soda jerk and keeping the young kids in line. They later ran the Shamrock Corner Quick Stop store in the 70s.

Ben was drafted and joined the U.S. Navy right after graduating from Mt. Horeb High School in 1944. He served on an LSM (landing ship medium). He got to see a lot of the South Pacific, Japan and passed through the Panama Canal while serving. He was a proud member of Verona Legion Post No. 385 where he served as chaplain. He was also the commander of the Verona VFW. Benny was thrilled when his former ship commander got in touch with him. He and Darleen, along with Joann and Russell (his brother by marriage) Trainor traveled with them to many of his naval reunions around the country.

At one time Benny worked as a foreman at Pre-Stress Concrete in Verona and made many life-long friends, which he did easily. While driving with family, he would often point to the bridge beams and proudly declare that he made them. He later worked for the State of Wisconsin as a maintenance mechanic and worked at various buildings including the State Capitol. He retired from the University Hospital. He would share stories about fixing wheelchairs and beds and going between floors—he loved fixing things and could fix most anything!

Benny's love for Mt. Vernon is undeniable. He went to school across from the Mt. Vernon Park. He eventually became president of the Mt. Vernon Park Association. He built its first riding lawn mower so he wouldn't have to mow it by hand. He spear-headed Mt. Vernon's 125th and 150th anniversary celebrations. Benny loved the fast-pitch softball tournaments that have been held in the park every year since 1951. He played catcher for the Mt. Vernon team in the 60s. Benny would soon be coaching and mentoring boys and girls in the sport, including his kids and their friends. When he was done playing himself, he became an umpire. Many players were called out under his masterful eye. He was famous for his pronouncement of a stiiiiiiiiiiiike!

Ben's legacy must include euchre. He loved playing and was referred to as the "Euchre King". He was secretary/treasurer of the Sugar River Euchre League for many years. He enjoyed writing a weekly column about the sport for several local papers, making sure to point out when a player got skunked. He started a "skunk club" and sent out smelly membership cards. He experienced his Swiss heritage when he and Jeff took a trip to Switzerland. He could be seen walking the area around Mt. Vernon with his black labs, first Sport and then Annabelle. After moving to Verona, he still visited Mt. Vernon every Tuesday and Thursday for the Liar's Club. He went for the conversation, coffee and donuts. Jeff carried on that tradition by bringing him a donut every time he visited him at the nursing home this past year.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Debbie) of Verona, Joleen (Dan) Elsing of Belleville, and Jennifer (Kevin) Helt of Prairie du Sac; and his beloved grandchildren, Rachel Elsing and Benjamin and Hannah Helt. He was their "Poppy" and when Darleen passed away, his daughter Jennifer and her family welcomed him into their home.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Darleen; his parents; brother Ernie; and sister Dorothy.

He was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mt. Horeb, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the GUNDERSON CAMACHO MT. HOREB, 500 N. 8th St. from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at the New Glarus Home, Agrace Hospice and the Veteran's Administration. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.