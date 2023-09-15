Bernhard "Bernie" Peter Wiebe

Bernhard ‘Bernie’ Peter Wiebe, 70, of Madison, Wisconsin died on September 12, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, Canada on July 13, 1953 to Henry Wiebe and Agatha Warkentin Wiebe. He grew up on a farm near Superb and was one of nine siblings. They had a lot of family nearby, and his siblings, cousins, and dear friends affectionately called him Buck.