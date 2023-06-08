Bernard P. Nugent

MADISON - Bernard P. [Bernie/Butch] Nugent died on June 7th, 2023 at Agrace.

He was born on October 1st, 1946, in Boscobel, Wisconsin to Bernard and Rosella Nugent. He grew up on a working farm in Southwest Wisconsin where daily chores were part of the normal routine. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1964 as a regional wrestling champion. These experiences shaped his youth and led to his strong work ethic.

