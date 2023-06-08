Bernard P. Nugent

MADISON - Bernard P. [Bernie/Butch] Nugent died on June 7th, 2023 at Agrace.
He was born on October 1st, 1946, in Boscobel, Wisconsin to Bernard and Rosella Nugent. He grew up on a working farm in Southwest Wisconsin where daily chores were part of the normal routine. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1964 as a regional wrestling champion. These experiences shaped his youth and led to his strong work ethic.
Bernie married his wife, Nancy Hass, on August 9th, 1969, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. They were happily married for 53 years. They enjoyed traveling together and playing euchre with family and friends.
Bernie held many human resources positions before he joined Alliant Energy in the early 1980’s. The last several years there he held the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. Bernie retired from Alliant in 2005. After retirement, Bernie worked in a consulting role for Right Management for six years. He worked in tandem with a trusted colleague to merge the City of Madison with the popular Overture Center. Bernie also volunteered on the Board of Directors for the non-profit entity, Safe Harbor and served on the Board of his Condo Association.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Madison, WI; one daughter, Sara (Ken Jackson) Nugent, of St. Charles, MO and one son, Casey (Amy) Nugent, of Midlothian, VA; and five grandchildren, Tyler Jackson of St. Louis, MO, Devin Jackson, of Belleville, IL, Levi Nugent of Midlothian, VA, Liam Nugent of Midlothian, VA, and London Nugent of Midlothian, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his siblings.
Bernie wanted us to remember that “we are always blessed”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main Street, Madison, WI with Monsignor Kevin Holmes officiating. The family will greet guests prior to the funeral beginning at 1:00p.m. at the church. The final resting place will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and his physician, Dr. William Erhardt, and his staff for their care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
