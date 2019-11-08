Programming Notice

Obituaries

Bernard Melchior "Bernie" Koch

HOLLANDALE - Bernard Melchior "Bernie" Koch, age 74, of Hollandale, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1945, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Loretta (Schroeder) Koch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST. ISIDORE PARISH, 601 Grover Street, Hollandale, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, with Father Paul Eurva, Father Tom Gillespie and Father Gerard Healy presiding.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bernie's family to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Full obituary pending.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth Street
(608) 437-5077

