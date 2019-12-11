BROOKLYN-Bernard L. Slater, age 81, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in Madison, the son of Rex and Celia (Swenson) Slater.



Bernard graduated from Stoughton High School in 1958 and served in the U. S. Army and then National Guard. He married Katherine Burkeland on Sept. 29, 1973 in Oregon.

Bernard farmed for 14 years and was a dedicated custodian for Oregon School District for over 25 years. He was a member St. John's Lutheran Church, in Oregon. Bernard loved being outdoors and sitting on his deck. He enjoyed good food and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Suzie Q.



Bernard is survived by his wife, Katherine; four daughters, Diana (Kent) Lunsford, Deborah (Terry) Biddick, Doreen McReynolds and Julie (Michael Cumming) Wagner; three sons, Scott (Kielee) Slater, Ricky Slater and Ryan Slater; 13 grandchildren, Brianna Libick, Stephanie Lunsford, Kory Lunsford, Beau McReynolds, Mark Wagner, Katie Wagner, Michael Wagner, Kelly Wagner, Jace Slater, Bryce Biddick, Blake Biddick, Danni Slater and Parker Slater; five great-grandchildren, Jayden Barnhill, Alex Barnhill, Kaydence Lunsford, David Libick and Jaxon McReynolds; two sisters, Patricia (Archie) Christiansen and June Farr; sister-in-law, Joan Slater; a niece, Michelle Slater; and many other nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John (Doris) Slater, Ralph Slater and LeRoy Slater; sister, Ellen Hurtado; and brother-in-law, Bill Farr.



A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



