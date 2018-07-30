New Glarus, WI/Bernard James Tschudy, age 76, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the New Glarus Home.

Jim was born on July 17, 1942, in New Glarus the son of Jacob and Irene (Schumacher) Tschudy. He graduated from New Glarus High School in 1961.

On June 1, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Hustad at the Primrose Lutheran Church, and the couple later went their separate ways.

Jim worked for the State of Wisconsin Historical Society for 40 years. He was a member of the New Glarus Lion’s Club, Marshall Bluff Bowhunters, and the Ott Haus Euchre Team. Jim loved to go for coffee at the Town Edge and Co-Op it was the best way to keep up with the happenings around town. He enjoyed camping especially at Brigham Park, hunting, and fishing. Jim also liked to craft using cross stitch and plastic canvas and complete word search puzzles.

Jim is survived by his daughter Laura (Douglas) Ramich, son David (Wendy) Tschudy, and granddaughters Madeline and Markell Ramich. He is further survived by his brother Dean (Millie) Tschudy, brother-in-law Darrel (Sandi) Hustad, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronald, Vernon, Dale, and Frederick, sisters Joyce Roth and Freda Bernet, father-in-law and mother-in-law Oliver and Beatrice Hustad, and former wife Sharon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at the Primrose Lutheran Church, 8770 Ridge Dr., Belleville, WI with Rev. Nicole Espe officiating with burial in the Primrose East Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

A memorial fund has been established.

