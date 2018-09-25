Bernard Jacob Humbach, Fort Atkinson, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

“Barney” was born May 16, 1922, to Eulalia and Bernard Humbach of Fort Atkinson, Wis.

He served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school and worked for the Wisconsin Electric Company for 34 years.

After marrying Corinne Lemke in 1943, they had four sons: Greg, Jeff, Jeremy and Chad.

Surviving are Corinne, three sons, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one sister.

A celebration of Barney’s life will take place at Faith Community Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International or Faith Community Church.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.