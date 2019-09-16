Bernadine Ruth Stroede

Bernadine Stroede, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church on with the Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. followed by visitation until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow immediately after the service at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Bernadine was born March 15, 1932 in Patch Grove, Wisconsin the daughter of Matt and Cathrine (McDermott) Nies. She graduated from Wisconsin State College at Platteville with a teaching degree. She married Edwin Stroede on October 17, 1953. Over their sixty years together they had six children, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to being a second grade teacher, Bernadine worked various jobs throughout her life, most memorably at the Dells Grill, the Post House, Tom's Diner, and Bailey's Landing. She will be remembered as an avid reader, a knitter of afghans, a dedicated church member and as a woman of strength and humor who enjoyed being with her family.

Bernadine is survived by her children, Sharon Saltz (Gary Bern), Kathy (Kurt) Zemke, Matt and Mark Stroede, Peggy (Roman) Muller, and Amy (Richard) Mead; grandchildren, Alesa, Eric, Molly, Kate, Kim, Aaron, Ryan, Michael, Travis, and Riley; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Lucas, and Anne and her sister-in-law, Madonna Nies. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; brothers, Max (Florentine), Lawrence, Edward, and Robert Nies; sisters, Phyllis (John) Bernhardt, Eileen (Gilbert) Kruser, Alice (Edward) Noethe, Patricia (Chris) Breuer, Mae (James) Knautz, Marcella (Jerry) Trimble, and Lucille (Leo) Donlan; grandson, Adam Stroede and son-in-law, Robert Saltz.

The Stroede family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare's Hospital and Meadows for the wonderful care they gave their mother. A donation will be made to the Wisconsin Dells Library in Bernadine's memory.