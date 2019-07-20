Bernadine M. Knocke (nee Tackowiak) 1933-2019

On Thursday July 18, 2019, Bernadine M. Knocke, wife, mother, daughter, and sister; passed away peacefully at the age of 86. She was a long time resident of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Bernadine was born April 28, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Valentine and Mary Ann Tackowiak.

Bernadine was always thankful and felt blessed growing up with her six siblings. She married James Knocke, her beloved husband and best friend in 1957. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed family, her many friends, and making a loving home.

Bernadine is survived by her four children; David (Jeri) Knocke, Linda (Andrew) Bekuhrs, Claire Knocke, and Janet Knocke; her grandchildren; Ryan Knocke, Seth (Shruti) Knocke, Grace Mary Knocke, Jessie Bekuhrs, Zoey Bekuhrs, Meredith Targonski, Marcus Targonski, great-grandchildren; Cash Knocke and Amala Knocke. Her sisters; Louise Burzynski and Magdalen Canning; brother-in-law Dominic Calabresa; sister-in-law, Beverly Tackowiak; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernadine is proceeded in death by her husband; James Knocke, her brothers, Eugene and Valentine Tackowiak; sisters, Sylvia Tackowiak and Mary Ann Calabresa; brothers-in-law Arthur Burzynski and Edward Canning; sister-in-law, Bernadine Tackowiak; and nephew Paul Burzynski.

Family, Friends, and others whose lives Bernadine touched are invited to Mass of Christian Burial at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie WI 53590 on Wednesday, July 24, at 11:00 am with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Memorial donations in memory of Bernadine can be made to Luke House, Inc. - Community Meal Program, 310 South Ingersoll Street, Madison Wisconsin 53703 or nonprofit Seasons Hospice -1696 Greenview Dr. SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55902.

Bernadine left us with this sentiment;

"My earthly journey is over but hopefully I am praising God and greeting my family who preceded me to the super natural. Firstly, my soul mate James Knocke, my loving and committed parents, my wonderful sisters and brothers, my remarkable brothers and sister-in-law and sweet nephew. My daily surprise of inspiration and goodness was my dear friends. My world has been filled with beauty and loving, giving people who touched my life and soul in the love of God. Life was an adventure. Words cannot express my gratitude to God and to each of you for making my life wonderful.