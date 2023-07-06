Bernadine M. Gust

Ridgeway – Bernadine M. Gust, age 101, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.

She was born November 7, 1921 to Gustave and Emma (Henning) Gust and raised in Ridgeway with her brother, Elmer, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class in 1939. She graduated from the Milwaukee School of Nursing in October, 1943, then served in WW II from January 3, 1944 through February 7, 1945. She was stationed in both New Guinea and the Philippines. After her discharge, she received her Masters Degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota, then moved to California.

