Ridgeway – Bernadine M. Gust, age 101, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.
She was born November 7, 1921 to Gustave and Emma (Henning) Gust and raised in Ridgeway with her brother, Elmer, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class in 1939. She graduated from the Milwaukee School of Nursing in October, 1943, then served in WW II from January 3, 1944 through February 7, 1945. She was stationed in both New Guinea and the Philippines. After her discharge, she received her Masters Degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota, then moved to California.
The majority of her time there was spent as a school nurse. She loved working with the kids and their families. She returned to Wisconsin in 2011 to be closer to her family. Although she never married or had children, she was extremely close to her niece and nephews, as well as their children. She was a very special Auntie and will be remembered in the many loving memories we created together.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Elmer "Mike" and Elaine Gust and two nephews, Jerome Gust and Bernard Gust.
She is survived by two nephews, Michael Gust and Robert Gust and a niece, Joan Thompson, as well as great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Inurnment will be held in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Ridgeway with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Dodgeville Area Veterans. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the funeral home.
A special thank you to the staff at Madison Pointe Senior Living Center who cared for her with love and compassion these last years.