MADISON - Bernadine C. Lauber, age 96, passed away on April 24, 2019.

She was born on February 25, 1923, in rural Platteville, the daughter of Mathew and Josephine (Siepker) Loring, the fourth of ten children. She graduated from Rewey High School in 1940, and then went on to Madison Business College before working in Madison. Together with her husband, Emil, they started their own business associated with the Amway Corporation.

She married Emil Lauber on October 16, 1948, and together they were blessed with three children. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October 2018. They were charter members of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison.

Bernadine is survived by one daughter, Diane Bartnick of Sauk City; one son, Ronald (Anita) of rural Portage; four grandchildren, Wendy Bartnick of Madison, Jamie (Kevin) Bach of Sauk City, Trevor (Theresa) Lauber of Fond du Lac, and Troy (Stephanie) Lauber of Arlington; and eight great grandchildren, Lillian and Sophie Bach, Tyler and Hunter Lauber, Dylan, Chase, Devin and Cooper Lauber. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Jerry in 1982; a son-in-law, Duane Bartnick in 1987; an infant granddaughter, Dawn Lauber in 1981; six sisters, Marie Loring, Loretta Heins, Dorothy Griffith, Eileen Pickett, Velma Moe and Marilyn Moore; three brothers, Guerdon (Matt), Clifford (Pete) and Frank Loring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000