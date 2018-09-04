Bernadette Regina Koclanes

MADISON/ MARSHALL-Bernadette Regina (Schernecker) Koclanes, age 101, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

She was born May 20, 1917 in York Center, to Leo and Anna Schernecker. She married Peter Koclanes in 1938 and lived in Marshall until moving to Monona in 1956. She moved into Oakwood Village in 2010.

She is survived by four children; Phillip (Kathleen) Koclanes of Madison, Robert (Lana) Koclanes of Deerfield, Janet (James) McCallum of Florida, and Susan (John) Peterson ofFlorida; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her daughter, Margo Stevenson, and grandson Craig Stevenson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018, with Fr. Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10am until the time of the service on Thursday. Betsy will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg.

