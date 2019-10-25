Bernadette R. "Bernie" Obershaw, 89, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home, after a battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville with Rev. Bernard E. Rott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church before the service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bernadette Obershaw Memorial Fund, PO Box 32, Dickeyville, WI 53808. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bernie was born to the late Clarence and Adeline (Schroeder) Wallenhorst on March 5, 1930 in Paris Township. She grew up on the family farm and was working as a waitress in Dickeyville when she met her husband, Walter Obershaw. They married on June 12, 1951 and enjoyed 62 years together.

Bernie's true passions were sewing, crafting, traveling, and homemaking. When she wasn't baking, decorating, or tending her flowers, she worked side-by-side with her husband in one of their businesses, Just So Bookkeeping. Later in life, she enjoyed the warmer winters of Mesa, AZ where she spent dedicated time working on art projects.

Bernie is survived by six of her children, Barb Hocker of Galena, IL; Steve (Rev. Gus Barnes) Obershaw of Platteville, WI; Gary (Monica) Obershaw of Fortville, IN; Doug Obershaw of Kansas City, KS; Terry (Jan) Obershaw of Lenexa, KS; and Amy (Michael) Widener of Elgin, SC; a daughter-in-law, Diane Obershaw of Platteville, WI; her sisters and brother, Imelda "Mellie" Reynolds, Delores "Dolly" Klein, Mary Ann "Minnie" Sabers, Doris Bussan, Clarence, Jr. "Junior" Wallenhorst, Janet Macaluso, and Patricia "Pat" Valentine; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Obershaw; a son, David Obershaw; daughter-in-law, Deborah Obershaw; brothers, Norbert Wallenhorst, Merlin "Mert" Wallenhorst, Vincent "Vince" Wallenhorst, and Richard "Dick" Wallenhorst.

The family would like to extend special Thank You to Dr. Jeffrey White, Grant County Hospice, and the many caregivers who so lovingly devoted their time to her over the last six years.