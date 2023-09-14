Beatrice (Bea) Bretl

Beatrice (Bea) Bretl passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 11, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Bea was born in a farmhouse near the village of Brussels, Wisconsin, on April 4, 1926. Her parents were Joseph Marin and Anna Zettel Marin, both widowed, each with four children, and having four more together. Bea was the last surviving member of their blended family of 12 children.