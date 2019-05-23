Beatrice "Bea" Ann Knudtson

Beatrice Ann Knudtson, age 88 of Fitchburg, formerly of Dodgeville and Blanchardville died on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on July 17, 1930 in Milwaukee to Harold Dean and Alice Marie (Ingwell) Williams. She grew up in Shorewood near Milwaukee, living there with her parents until her senior year of high school when the family moved to Blanchardville to be close to family. After graduating from the Blanchardville High School she went to teacher’s college in Milwaukee for a time. She worked as a telephone operator in Milwaukee and Blanchardville.

She was married on April 2, 1950 in the York Memorial Lutheran Church in rural Blanchardville to Albie Laverne Swenson. Albie and Bea farmed in the Perry Township, and later York Township near Blanchardville. Bea was a gifted seamstress, doing a lot of sewing and making clothing for her growing family. She also loved baking and cooking for her family, and was a good gardener. She had pride in running a good home for her family along with supporting Albie in running the farm. Albie died very unexpectedly on May 17, 1968. After his death she continued living on the farm, raising her young children and managed the farm.

She married Wallace Obert Knudtson on February 27, 1970 in the York Memorial Lutheran Church. She continued farming and raising their family, now with Wallace on the family farm until they moved to Blanchardville in 1979. Bea worked at the New Glarus Home in the kitchen, and later at the Pecatonica High School kitchen. Wallace died on December 1, 1990. After his death Bea began volunteer driving for area senior citizens in Lafayette and Iowa counties. She moved to Dodgeville and lived in the Stonefield Apartments in 2011. She had many friends there and had a good life. She volunteered and was a board member of the ADRC. In 2017 she moved to Fitchburg to live with her daughter Kristine. She loved playing Euchre and Bingo, music, Wisconsin sports, and reading through her life.

Bea is survived by seven children, Richard (Patricia) Knudtson of Evansville, Linda (Gary) Bootz of Wausau, Kristine Cooks of Fitchburg, Dwight (Ruth) Swenson of Hixton, Ann Swenson of Mineral Point, Laura (Donald) Anderson of Blanchardville, and Stewart (Denise) Swenson of Shullsburg; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marion Hurt of Portland, Oregon; a brother-in-law Lloyd (Betty) Swenson of Evansville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Albie and her husband Wallace; one great-grandson Brandon James Kuenzli; sister, Marguerite Culp; a half-brother Harold K. and a half-sister Vera.

A visitation for Bea will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Blanchard Hall. Rev. Gilbert Splett of the York Memorial Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in the York Memorial Cemetery in rural Blanchardville. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com