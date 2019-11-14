Mineral Point - Barry T. Jacobson of Mineral Point was born August 17, 1961 in Dodgeville, WI to Donald L. and Janet B. Jacobson and died at home in November of 2019.

Barry served in the Air Force until 1990 and was an over-the-road truck driver, often driving along the same routes in tandem with his father, until becoming disabled in an accident. He liked military airplanes, following Wisconsin sports teams and creating new dishes with a variety of Penzey's spices.

Barry was keenly interested in genealogy and developed a huge family tree on Ancestry.com and communicated with relatives all over the U.S. and Norway. He tirelessly tracked information on Ancestry, Find-a-Grave, family photos and other family history to share.

Barry was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father Donald L. Jacobson, his wife Kathy Jacobson, and other dear friends and relatives.

He is survived by his mother Janet B. Jackson (Gary Tibbits) of Mineral Point; his sisters Bethany Jacobson-Flieger (David Flieger) of Osseo and Betsy Jacobson of Stevens Point; his nephews Elijah Jacobson and Zachary (Crystal) Rossow, Timothy, Casey, and Johnathan (Chelsea) Flieger, Christina (Mike) Weimer; and great-nephews and great-nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17,2 019 at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point, WI. At 2:00 P.M. there will time to share poems and memories of Barry.

