Spring Green/Chicago - Barbara Wolfson, born to Chicago's Ben and Anne Levitan, married

Marvin Wolfson, the dearest of husbands, 69 years ago.

Marv and Barbara professed their love to each other daily. Raising a family in Winnetka, Illinois, they later made a home in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Though preceded in death by parents, sisters Judith and Gladys, and beloved son James, to the end, she valued the love of children, Andrea (Scott) Center, Nancy (Richard) Peidelstein, Susan (Dave Robertson) Clapp, grandchildren Alice (Lewis) Talerico, April (Alexander) Pegg, and great grandchildren Sonya, Eleanor, and Alden. Sister-in-law Janet (Charles) Peters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends will miss her. Barbara especially loved family being together.

Barbara was kind, friendly and gracious to others without regard to social standing, and was an eternal optimist. She adored her dog Iris. She was passionate in her volunteer service. She & Marv loved doing everything together.

The family is grateful to the health care providers, caregivers, friends, and all others who provided Barbara with the maximum amount of independence through her last decade.

A life celebration will be held December 22, 11:00 am, at Cress Funeral Home 3610 Speedway Rd, Madison, Wisconsin. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food pantry.

