Mineral Point - Barbara P. Stark, age 82, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

She was born on May 13, 1937 to Alden and Caryl (Carpenter) Pratt. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in the Class of 1955, whom she remained close friends with many of her classmates. She attended UW-Stout and later transferred to UW-Madison and graduated in 1959 in the field of Bio Chemistry.

She married Ronald H. Stark on December 2, 1961. They built a new home in Cross Plains township in 1969. Barb was employed with the University of Madison as project specialist with McCardle Labs, doing cancer research. She later worked at Lands' End (Cross Plains) in the Specialty Shoppers Dept. She and Ron were both active in the community as Girl Scout Leaders for many years and made many friends through their activities.

After Ron's death, she moved back to her home town of Mineral Point and rekindled many of her childhood friendships and made many new friends. She became a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was always at the Pointer Café, where she made wonderful memories. Her best accomplishment in life was her two daughters, Judy and Diana. She enjoyed spending time with them both and they brought her great joy.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Judy (David) Kerl and Diana Stark; her grandchildren Josh (Carlee) Kerl and Danielle (Tristan Moon) Kerl; her great granddaughter Kierah.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ron and her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mineral Point. Rev. Cal Schaver will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.

Gorgen Funeral Home

Mineral Point 608-987-3421

www.gorgenfh.com