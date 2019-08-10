Barbara P. Johnson, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 of natural causes at Noel Manor of Verona. She was born May 11, 1931 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Andrew and Lillian Benson.

Barbara graduated from Center City high school and attended McAllister College in St. Paul, MN, where she met her husband, Gary V. Johnson. After raising her two sons, she began her rewarding career as a case worker with Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam. Barbara was very proud of her Swedish heritage. One of her fondest memories was her trip with her husband to Sweden, where she traced her ancestry back to the original homestead of her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Grant (Charlene) of Verona; grandson, Cory (Jessica) Buye; great grandsons, Johnathan and Michael; granddaughter, Rebecca (Mark) Granke; son, Craig (Brenda) of Calabasas, California; and granddaughter, Kirsten Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary, and her parents.

A graveside service will be held August 24, 2019 in Center City, MN.

