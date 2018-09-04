Barbara M. Grimm died unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2018. Barbara was born in Madison on April 15, 1953, the daughter of John and Mary Jean (Fahringer) Grimm. Barbara started school on the opening day of Orchard Ridge Elementary and middle school and then the opening day of James Madison Memorial High School.



Barbara was an artist and a free spirit and was happiest when she was planning and then enjoying her many trips, often traveling solo but making friends along the way. Going to the Overture Center was her passion, and she attended most of the Broadway shows and musicals. She also enjoyed the Goodman Community Center and the many events Madison offered.



Barbara was a volunteer at the Dane County food pantry, was a member at Cornucopia Arts and Wellness Center and was a member at PACT (Program of Assertive Community Treatment). Her family would like to thank all the dedicated, thoughtful and caring people of these organizations that helped Barbara most especially in her times of greatest need.



Survivors include her son Benjamin Grimm, father John W. Grimm, brother John G. Grimm, sister Joan Hopwood (Thomas Rice) and nephews Noah, Caleb and Seth Hopwood and Jerad Grimm. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Jean Grimm and brother Daniel Grimm.



A gathering to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6th at Cornucopia, 2 South Ingersoll St. starting at 12:00 noon. The family requests memorial donations in Barbara's name be made to Cornucopia 2 S. Ingersoll St. Madison 53704, PACT 600 Williamson St. Madison WI 53703 or the Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St. Madison WI 53704.



Cress Funeral Home

3610 Speedway Rd. Madison, WI 53705

608-238-3434