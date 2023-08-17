Barbara Louise Young, 78, of Reedsburg passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023.
She was born on April 27, 1945 the daughter of Charles Edward and Margaret (Linden) Faherty. Barbara attended school at UW Platteville earning a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. She retired after 24 years of service being assistant manager of the University of Wisconsin Book Store. She was united in marriage to Dennis Lee Young in July of 1986, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.
Barbara had many hobbies including sewing, baking, candy making, the Special Olympics and bookkeeping. She was a life member of the Badger Steam and Gas Club, where she shared her love for books, running the bookstore for over 30 years. Barbara and Dennis loved to spend time together going to book conventions and gas engine shows. She took pride in getting the engines painted the right colors for the upcoming shows. The couple also enjoyed playing bingo. Barbara leaves precious memories of her travels with her daughter Allison. She always knew that when going to the Badger Steam and Gas Show, she would be collecting a greasy and dirty son Damon. She loved to see Damon grow in his passion for all the engines. Barbara loved spending time and nurturing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara leaves precious memories behind with her husband Dennis Young of Reedsburg; son Damon (Tru Lee) Young of Tomah; daughter Allison Young of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Michael Young (Mareka Jones), Brittany and Heather Adkins, Brandon Young, Ashley Young; step-grandchildren: Austin Thorp, Nevaeh Silver-Anderson; great-grandchildren who were the light of her eyes: Nevaeh Young, Dierk Young, Bentlee Young, Scarlett Young, Jeramiah Matern; brothers: Patrick (Alice) Faherty, Joseph (Delores) Faherty; sisters: Karen Eastlick, Rose (Bill) Baker, Shirley Faherty, Pauline Mishefski, Joan Faherty; best friend Lisa Halverson; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and 10 brothers and sisters.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Loreto with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a rosary to be prayed at 3:40 PM. Visitation will also be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Loreta from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
