Barbara Louise Young

Barbara Louise Young, 78, of Reedsburg passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She was born on April 27, 1945 the daughter of Charles Edward and Margaret (Linden) Faherty. Barbara attended school at UW Platteville earning a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. She retired after 24 years of service being assistant manager of the University of Wisconsin Book Store. She was united in marriage to Dennis Lee Young in July of 1986, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville.