Barbara Louise (Holden) Lehman

WINDSOR/DEFOREST - Barbara Louise Lehman, 86, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 with her family by her side.

She was born on February 9, 1932 in Mauston, WI to parents, Clifford and Mabel (Ellison) Holden. Barb was a 1950 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School.

In her younger years, she enjoyed working with her dad at the Stand Rock souvenir stand. Barb married Lloyd H. Lehman on February 5, 1955. Together, they owned and operated the Broadway Motel in Madison. Barb also worked for Olds Seed Company.

She was a hard worker and loved cooking and gardening. Above all, she was a loving wife and homemaker to her family, and she especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children, Betty (Phil) Zimmerman, David (Mildred) Lehman, Linda (Timothy) Smith, John (Michelle) Lehman; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy Weinreis and Jim (Dale) Holden. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Kao and the many caring nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 2, 2018 at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials may be made to Eastside Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guest book, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com