AURORA/MOUNT HOREB-Barbara L. (Seifrid) Schug, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

She was born on April 22, 1950, in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Walter and Donna (Culhane) Seifrid. She lived in various places in the United States and learned something new each place she lived. Barbara's love of nature and wildlife led her to a membership in the Oregon Rock Club. She loved her politics and crocheting but her favorite way to spend time was with her grandchildren and family.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Joanne Carter (Mathew Duerst) and Jeanette Carter (Tracey Reitz); son, Brian (Margaret) Schug; son-in-law, Alfredo Jijon; grandsons, Jacob Jijon, Bryce Schug, Gavin Carter; granddaughters, Hailey Schug, Keria Sprecher; brothers, Richard Seifrid and John Seifrid; and sisters, Janet Locke and Laura (Randy) Van Etten. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas Schug, and daughter, Marcia Schug.

