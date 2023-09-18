Barbara L. Paffenroth, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 14th after years of battling cancer, with her beloved husband Jim and a few family members by her side. Although Barb will be missed everyday by all who knew and loved her, we also know that after years of health struggles, she is finally at peace with her loved ones who left this earth before her.
Barb was born on March 26, 1949 in Madison to David and Geraldine Eagen, she was the oldest of 9 siblings and was close with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. When she moved to Sun Prairie in her teenage years, she found her place that would become her home for the rest of her life. Barb married Garry Weisensel in 1968 and they were married for 25 years, having three children – Kimberly Ann, who passed at birth in 1969; Chad Russel, born in 1972; and Colleen Marie, born in 1977. In 1995, she met Jim Paffenroth, who she married in 2003. She happily became a stepmom to Christopher James, born in 1988 and Elizabeth Holly, born in 1990, and was also a Mother-in-Law to Tammy Weisensel and Anthony Wheeler. She loved her pets and had many throughout her years.
Barb adored being a Meme to her 4 grandchildren, who she loved so much – Joshua Russel, born in 2003; Holden Russel, born in 2009; Tessa Elizabeth, born in 2012; and Sullivan James, born in 2016.
Barbie, as her Eagen family called her, loved going to their family reunions, Christmas parties, and getting together with her siblings David (Cherie) Eagen, Patricia Starker, Nancy Coble, Linda (Jory) Withers, Peggy (Don) Sohrweide, Bobby Eagen, Carolyn Bell, and John (Laura) Eagen. Some of her favorite memories were of huge family gatherings of late night card playing when her Aunts and Uncles would come to town, drinking endless pots of coffee.
Barb, throughout her years, loved volunteering in many different ways – in the church choir, as her daughter’s girl scout leader, at different hospitals, and Sun Prairie schools. She really enjoyed working with children and had in-home daycares at different times in her life, forming special relationships with the kids and families. Throughout her life, Barb always loved crafting in many different ways – from sewing and ceramics to making cards and scrapbooks.
One of her biggest passions was being a demonstrator for Stampin’ Up, which she loved doing for the past 15 years. Through Stampin’ Up, she met many friends which formed wonderful relationships. Barb loved going on adventures with Jim, their time together meant the world to her whether exploring the area or sitting on their back deck. She really enjoyed cheering on Wisconsin sports and activities as well. Barb was blessed to have many friends throughout her life, especially cherishing her 55+ years of friendship with her “bestie” Mary Suchomel.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia, and daughter Kimberly.
Services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at St. Albert the Great Church in Sun Prairie. We are holding a visitation from 10:00 – 11:30 am, a service at 11:30 with a luncheon to follow. Please join us to celebrate the life of Barb, she would want all of her friends and family to enjoy coffee and baked goods in her honor!
Cress-Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
(608) 478-3819
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.