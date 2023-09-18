Barbara L. Paffenroth

Barbara L. Paffenroth, 74, passed away on Thursday, September 14th after years of battling cancer, with her beloved husband Jim and a few family members by her side. Although Barb will be missed everyday by all who knew and loved her, we also know that after years of health struggles, she is finally at peace with her loved ones who left this earth before her.

Barb was born on March 26, 1949 in Madison to David and Geraldine Eagen, she was the oldest of 9 siblings and was close with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. When she moved to Sun Prairie in her teenage years, she found her place that would become her home for the rest of her life. Barb married Garry Weisensel in 1968 and they were married for 25 years, having three children – Kimberly Ann, who passed at birth in 1969; Chad Russel, born in 1972; and Colleen Marie, born in 1977. In 1995, she met Jim Paffenroth, who she married in 2003. She happily became a stepmom to Christopher James, born in 1988 and Elizabeth Holly, born in 1990, and was also a Mother-in-Law to Tammy Weisensel and Anthony Wheeler. She loved her pets and had many throughout her years.