MADISON, Wis. -- Barbara L. Maxwell age 73 of Madison passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Agrace in Fitchburg following an extended illness. She was born on November 14, 1949 in Spring Green the daughter of Ellwood and Marian (Lins) Maxwell. Barb graduated from River Valley High School in 1967. She moved to Madison and started working for General Telephone Company. Later she worked for the City of Madison Water Utility where she gained the respect, trust, and confidence of her customers, administration and staff. She retired in 2015 after 25 years working as an administrative clerk for the city of Madison water utilities. For many years Barb rented the lower level of a home on Lake Monona and the owners Earl & Marian felt they had gained another daughter. Barb was an avid sports enthusiast and played city league softball for many years. She was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan who coached from her favorite living room chair. She was a Badger fan, “through and through” enjoying all Badger sports. Barb loved being with friends and playing cards and enjoyed many euchre tournaments. She spent many summer days at her friend Pam’s pool. She had built so many lasting friendships over the years. Her biggest joy was the Maxwell family reunion every summer.
Survivors include her siblings: Karen (John) Volkmann, Marge Schelin, Keith (Nancy) Maxwell, and Mary Kay (Ron) Prochnow; many nieces, nephews and family members; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellwood and Marian Maxwell, brother Ken, sister Marilyn (Harley Blau), brother in law Robert Schelin, sister Judy (Mike McGinley) and numerous other relatives. Barb’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Agrace Hospice care, their doctors, nurses and staff.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green with a private family burial at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements
