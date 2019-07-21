Barbara L. Isham

Barbara Lynn (Regnerus) Isham age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2019 at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, WI.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the COLUMBUS COMMUNITY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, Columbus, WI. Rev. Chris Baker will officiate. Interment will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 29, 2019 will full military honors.

Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the church and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Saturday at the church. A full obituary is pending.