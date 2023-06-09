Barbara L. Hewuse Obituaries Obituaries Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara L. Hewuse, 83, of Darlington and formerly of Richland Center, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at La Fayette Manor in Darlington. A private graveside service will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Detective fired months after losing race for Dane County Sheriff It's the sweet smell of success for one Wisconsin cheese factory Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn't paid Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge set to join Madison’s northside this fall Latest News In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves Morning Sprint: Friday morning's top news and weather headlines Man escapes fire at Beaver Dam home by climbing onto roof New Metro Transit bus routes begin Sunday: What you need to know Report: Fentanyl top killer of Wisconsinites ages 25-54 More News