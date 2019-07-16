CROSS PLAINS - Barbara L. Esser, age 80, passed away on July 14, 2019, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb, Wis.

She was born on March 28, 1939, in Saratoga Wood County, to Harry and Doris (Ingwall) Ross. Barb married Gerorge Esser on June 1, 1957. They were blessed with two children. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandkids and their pets.

Barb liked to do needle work. She was always up to trying new things and willing to lend a helping hand.

Barb had a passion for old westerns (especially John Wayne) and she loved music and singing. She worked for Springs for 35 years.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, George; children, Rose (Jim) Riddle and William Esser; brothers, Gordan and David Ross; and sisters, Carol Schulenburg and Ellen Amble. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tonya (Shawn) Danz Grass, Monica (Jason) Houtsinger, Stacy Colins, Matt (Rachel) Esser, Kim Esser (Ryan) and Cody Esser; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur and Orville Ross; and sister, Maureen Ross.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



