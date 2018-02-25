It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jo Stricker (née Galvin) announces her passing, on February 23 2018, at the age of 71.

Barb is survived by her husband, Craig Stricker of Sun Prairie, WI; her son John W. (Gina) Galvin (Mode) of Fitchburg, WI; her sister Beth (Tom) Nelson of Delafield, WI; her brother in law Dustin Swanson of Memphis, TN; her niece Megan (Mark) Grundtner of Delafield, WI; and her nephews Colin Nelson of Delafield, WI, Mike, and Ryan Swanson of Memphis, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents John L. and Iva Galvin of Sun Prairie, WI, and sister Patricia Swanson of Mount Holly, NJ.

Barb was a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and loved visiting Door County, reading, sewing, and quilting. Her sunny disposition was with her to the end. The world is a much sadder place without her.

No service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society.