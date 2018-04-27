Barbara Jean Ruppert

VERONA/Barbara J. "Bobbie" Ruppert, 85, passed away Tuesday April 24, 2018 at St. Mary's Care Center, with her loving husband of 67 years, by her side.

She was born on June 30, 1932 in Elkhorn, WI to William and Iva (Harvestein) Young. Barb graduated from East Troy H.S. in 1950, class valedictorian. She married DeWayne Ruppert on July 1, 1950 and together they had 4 children: Cheryl, Thomas, Michele and Tammy.



Bobbie was happiest when spending time with her true love; DeWayne. From raising their children to vacationing and fishing in Northern Wisconsin, nothing was too big or too small as long as they had each other. She was a very talented vocalist who played keyboard. Her idols were Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. She had a voice of an angel.



She will be dearly missed by her husband DeWayne; children, Cheryl (David) Starks, Thomas (Nancy) Ruppert, Michele Ruppert, and Tammy (Paul) Caravello; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren (too many to count!)



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.



A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Care Center. Thank you for looking out for our Mom!



Please share your memories of Bobbie.



