Barbara Jean Hagens

Sun Prairie, WI - Barbara "Barb" Hagens, Age 67, passed peacefully following her battle with Lewy Body Syndrome on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

Born to Harold and Mary Shanks, Barb grew up in Pine Island, Minnesota with her eight siblings. After graduating from Pine Island High School Barb attended St. Cloud State University where she earned a degree in Education Administration. Barb continued her education at the University of Wisconsin earning her Master's Degree and then Doctorate of Philosophy. Dr. Barb's passion was educating. She worked in several Districts including Lodi, Waunakee, DeForest, Sun Prairie, Lake Mills and McFarland.

Her love of literature was ever present; from collecting books to reading with her grandkids at every opportunity. Barb was the poster child for social justice to the end.... Always believing that everyone should be treated with respect, kindness and compassion and that all can achieve and grow their skills as long as there was commitment, hard work, kindness, teaming and fun involved. She had a talent of raising you up to a level that you never dreamed of. You could achieve! She has left an everlasting imprint in our hearts, souls and minds.

Survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard Hagens, and two children; Christopher Richard Hagens and Lindsay Marie (Siba Alidu) Hagens, three grandchildren; Maryam (9), Khadijah (5) and Luqman (3).

A memorial service will be held at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Jenny Arneson officiating. A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and again at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Barb to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM), P.O. Box 152, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.