Barbara Jean Frame

Barbara Jean Frame, passed peacefully at her home at Crestridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville Wisconsin early monday, July 3rd, 2023. Born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on April 10,1950 to Marcella (Gavol) and Fredrick Anstice, she was the 8th child out of 9 in the Family.

Barb battled both Alzheimer's and Cancer, she just could not continue to fight. She joined her parents, her brothers, Tom and Larry Anstice as well as other family and friends, I am sure were in heaven to greet her.