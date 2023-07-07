Barbara Jean Frame, passed peacefully at her home at Crestridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville Wisconsin early monday, July 3rd, 2023. Born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on April 10,1950 to Marcella (Gavol) and Fredrick Anstice, she was the 8th child out of 9 in the Family.
Barb battled both Alzheimer's and Cancer, she just could not continue to fight. She joined her parents, her brothers, Tom and Larry Anstice as well as other family and friends, I am sure were in heaven to greet her.
Barb was married in 1970 to Donald Frame and had their son, Christopher. They lived the farm life for many years. Barb worked as a hard working homemaker in the Mount Horeb/Barneveld/Dodgeville area. When Don and Barb went separate ways, leading her more into her independence, she cleaned homes for other families and also received her Technical Diploma for Accounting Assistant from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in 1998. This helped her land the job with Barneveld Implement that same year, as a bookkeeper.
Barneveld Implement eventually became Ritchie Implement and she continued to work for them, keeping up the paperwork. It was here she met her dear friend (her Rock, she called him) Randy Runde. Randy and Barb had a strong friendship that suited them both. They enjoyed time together watching movies, going out, and keeping in touch with her classmates from Wisconsin Heights of 1968.
Barb was a hard-working woman; she did retire from Ritchie Implement in 2019. She was passionate about keeping things organized, planned and in its place. She enjoyed decorating, bunnies and using them in creative ways to share the seasons. Holiday decorating was something she really enjoyed. She used those skills at local shops in the Dodgeville area over the years including, Lands' End.
Barb is survived by her son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Anne and grandson, William. Along with Randy and her remaining siblings, Ann (Gene) Thiede, Richard (Jeanette) Anstice, Rose (Jim) Olson, Sarah (John) Sullivan, Laura (Dennis)Hauge and Dan (Deb) Anstice and many friends, nieces, and nephews.
The Family would like to thank Crestridge Assisted Living of Dodgeville and the Agrace Hospice team for all of the care and compassion these past few years.
There will not be a formal Service at this time. A small private gathering will be at a later date.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.