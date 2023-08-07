Barbara Jean Flannery, age 79, passed away in Weatherford, TX, on July 12, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1944, in Monroe, Wi. The oldest of 5 children to Jeanette (Johnson) Stamm and Bennie Stamm.
Barb spent her early years moving around and graduated from Argyle High School in 1962.
She is survived by her husband Jerry; her sons: Shannon (Ruth) O’Rourke, Bob O’Rourke, Brian (Jodi) O’Rourke, 9 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and her siblings: Bennie Stamm, Grace Notter, Gray Stamm, and Greg Stamm.
Barb had a love for nature, especially picking wildflowers. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, making many beautiful quilts and wreaths for family members and friends. She loved to bake delicious treats to share with others. Spending summer in Wisconsin at Yellowstone campground. She cherished the time she had spent with her children, grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Yellowstone Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Bohlman officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at Yellowstone Lutheran Church. The burial will be in Yellowstone Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given to Yellowstone Lutheran Church.
