Barbara Jean Flannery

Barbara Jean Flannery, age 79, passed away in Weatherford, TX, on July 12, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1944, in Monroe, Wi. The oldest of 5 children to Jeanette (Johnson) Stamm and Bennie Stamm.

Barb spent her early years moving around and graduated from Argyle High School in 1962.